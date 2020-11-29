Motorola's G9 Plus smartphone has been spotted by MySmartPrice on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, thereby hinting at its launch here in the coming days. To recall, the device went official in Brazil in September. It comes with a 6.8-inch screen, a quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G9 Plus: At a glance

The Moto G9 Plus has an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) MaxVision LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo color choices.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Plus has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Plus is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast-charging support. It offers support for the latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?