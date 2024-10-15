How to buy digital gold on PhonePe: A step-by-step guide
In today's digital world, investing in gold has become easier than ever with the rise of mobile apps. PhonePe also offers a convenient way to purchase and manage digital gold. The move not only appeals to the sentimental value Indians associate with gold but also provides a convenient investment option. This article will guide you through the process of investing in gold on PhonePe, a suitable option for those looking to diversify their portfolio or seeking a long-term investment.
PhonePe offers 24K gold at market prices
PhonePe promises the highest purity by providing only certified 24K gold. The company allows its users to buy certified digital gold at market prices, right from the comfort of their homes. The gold you buy is stored digitally in a secure, bank-grade locker that you can access whenever you want. This innovative approach takes away the age-old worries of safety and authenticity of gold purchases, making it a tempting option for prospective buyers across India.
PhonePe offers flexibility and convenience in gold transactions
PhonePe's digital gold buying service comes with a number of benefits for its users. They can buy gold anytime, anywhere without paying any making charges. The gold purchased can be converted into coins or bars, or sold back to the provider for instant money transfer into their linked bank account. The flexibility makes it a practical and convenient investment option for many Indians.
How to buy gold on PhonePe
First, ensure you have a registered PhonePe account and a linked bank account for seamless transactions. To buy gold, start by selecting "Gold" under the "Wealth" tab on the PhonePe homepage. Then, choose "Buy One Time" under Gold Savings and enter the total gold amount you want to purchase. The amount can be as low as ₹1. Finally, make the payment using your preferred method. You can also track your gold holdings and live gold prices within the app.