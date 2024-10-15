Summarize Simplifying... In short PhonePe offers a convenient way to buy certified 24K digital gold at market prices.

Users can purchase gold anytime, anywhere, and even convert it into coins or bars, or sell it back for instant money transfer.

To buy, simply select "Gold" under the "Wealth" tab, choose "Buy One Time", enter the desired amount, and pay using your preferred method. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PhonePe offers 24K gold at market prices

How to buy digital gold on PhonePe: A step-by-step guide

By Mudit Dube 10:39 am Oct 15, 202410:39 am

What's the story In today's digital world, investing in gold has become easier than ever with the rise of mobile apps. PhonePe also offers a convenient way to purchase and manage digital gold. The move not only appeals to the sentimental value Indians associate with gold but also provides a convenient investment option. This article will guide you through the process of investing in gold on PhonePe, a suitable option for those looking to diversify their portfolio or seeking a long-term investment.

Quality assurance

PhonePe offers 24K gold at market prices

PhonePe promises the highest purity by providing only certified 24K gold. The company allows its users to buy certified digital gold at market prices, right from the comfort of their homes. The gold you buy is stored digitally in a secure, bank-grade locker that you can access whenever you want. This innovative approach takes away the age-old worries of safety and authenticity of gold purchases, making it a tempting option for prospective buyers across India.

User benefits

PhonePe offers flexibility and convenience in gold transactions

PhonePe's digital gold buying service comes with a number of benefits for its users. They can buy gold anytime, anywhere without paying any making charges. The gold purchased can be converted into coins or bars, or sold back to the provider for instant money transfer into their linked bank account. The flexibility makes it a practical and convenient investment option for many Indians.

Purchase process

How to buy gold on PhonePe

First, ensure you have a registered PhonePe account and a linked bank account for seamless transactions. To buy gold, start by selecting "Gold" under the "Wealth" tab on the PhonePe homepage. Then, choose "Buy One Time" under Gold Savings and enter the total gold amount you want to purchase. The amount can be as low as ₹1. Finally, make the payment using your preferred method. You can also track your gold holdings and live gold prices within the app.