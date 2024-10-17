Summarize Simplifying... In short Nokia is trimming its global workforce, with plans to cut 2,350 jobs, primarily in Greater China, and 350 across Europe.

This is part of a larger strategy to reduce costs and save up to €1.2 billion by 2026, a plan that's already saved the company €500 million.

Despite the cuts, CEO Pekka Lundmark assures that research and development efforts will not be impacted.

By Mudit Dube 05:54 pm Oct 17, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Telecommunications giant Nokia has confirmed the termination of nearly 2,000 jobs in Greater China as part of its ongoing cost-reduction strategy. The company also plans to eliminate an additional 350 positions across Europe. As of December 2023, Nokia's workforce consisted of 10,400 employees in Greater China and a significantly larger number of 37,400 staff members throughout Europe.

Workforce goals

Nokia's workforce reduction plan targets 72,000-77,000 employees by 2026

Nokia's latest layoffs in Greater China account for nearly one-fifth of its total workforce in the region. The company has also started consultations for the proposed termination of 350 jobs across Europe. These moves are part of a larger plan, announced last year, to downsize its global workforce from around 86,000 to between 72,000-77,000 employees by 2026.

Savings target

Nokia's cost-cutting strategy aims to save €1.2 billion by 2026

Nokia's job cuts are part of a broader cost-reduction plan, which aims to save between €800 million and €1.2 billion by 2026. Although its third-quarter operating profit rose 9% mainly due to these cost cuts, the company's net sales missed expectations, causing a 4% drop in its share value. However, Nokia has already achieved gross savings of €500 million through this strategy.

R&D assurance

Nokia's cost cuts won't impact R&D, says CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia's CEO Pekka Lundmark has assured that the company's cost-cutting measures won't affect its research and development (R&D) efforts. He said he was happy with the current pace of cost reduction, adding that Nokia is slightly ahead of its planned schedule. Currently, Nokia employs just over 78,500 people worldwide.