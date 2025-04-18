Want to gift money using PhonePe? Follow these tips
PhonePe, one of India's leading digital payment platforms, makes sending money as gifts incredibly easy.
Thanks to its intuitive design and secure transactions, gifting money over PhonePe is both quick and seamless.
Now, this guide will take you through the process of sending money as a gift using PhonePe's app on Android.
Be it birthdays, festivals, or any special occasion, this method gets your gift delivered instantly.
Step #1
Setting up your account
Before you can send money as a gift on PhonePe, make sure your account has been set up properly.
Download the app from the Google Play Store and register with your mobile number.
Link your bank account by following the prompts in the app. Make sure you verify your details to enable seamless transactions.
Step #2
Adding beneficiary details
To send money as a gift, add the details of the recipient beforehand.
Head over to 'To Bank/UPI ID' in the 'Transfer Money' section of the app and tap on 'Add Bank Account.'
Fill in their name and correct bank account or UPI ID.
This step will ensure that your transaction goes through seamlessly without any hitches.
Step #3
Initiating a transaction
Now that you've added beneficiary details, start a transaction by tapping on 'To Bank/UPI ID.'
Pick the recipient from your list of beneficiaries by clicking on their name.
Next, enter the amount you want to send as a gift and an optional message if you want to. This option will be found in the 'Add Transaction Note' section.
Step #4
Confirming payment
After entering all necessary information for sending money, review it carefully before proceeding with payment confirmation. Double-check amounts entered along with beneficiary details such as name or UPI ID. Finally, click on 'Pay' and enter your UPI PIN. The payment will be complete.