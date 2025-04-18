What's the story

PhonePe, one of India's leading digital payment platforms, makes sending money as gifts incredibly easy.

Thanks to its intuitive design and secure transactions, gifting money over PhonePe is both quick and seamless.

Now, this guide will take you through the process of sending money as a gift using PhonePe's app on Android.

Be it birthdays, festivals, or any special occasion, this method gets your gift delivered instantly.