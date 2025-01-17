No cash, no worries! How to use PhonePe's scan feature
What's the story
The world of digital wallets has made making payments a breeze.
One such handy feature is the Scan and Pay option in the PhonePe app for Android devices.
This guide will take you step-by-step, from logging into your account to finalizing a payment by scanning a QR code.
Follow these easy steps to ensure your transactions are quick and secure.
Logging in
Accessing the QR code scanner
First, launch the PhonePe app on your Android device and sign in using your registered mobile number and four-digit password.
After logging in, tap on the top profile icon located on the left side of the screen.
This step is important as it lays the groundwork for accessing various features within the app.
Completing payment
Scanning and paying made easy
To use "Scan and Pay," look for the QR code icon in the upper right corner of your home screen. Click it and then aim your phone at the QR code.
The app will recognize it and prompt you to input a payment amount. Select UPI, debit, or credit card; and then click "Pay."
For UPI, enter your PIN to complete the transaction swiftly and securely.
Scanning from gallery
Alternative scanning method: Gallery option
If you have a QR code image stored in your gallery, there's another way to do it.
Navigate to "Pay" from the main menu and select "Scan QR."
Instead of using the camera function, select "Gallery," choose your saved QR code image, input an amount, and verify your transaction details before proceeding with payment.