Sharing products on Flipkart? Here's a step-by-step guide
What's the story
Gone are the days of endless copy-pasting! Flipkart makes sharing your favourite finds with friends or flaunting the latest deals on social media a breeze.
Whether it's that must-have gadget or a trendy fashion pick, the "Share Product" feature lets you spread the word with just a few taps.
Discover how you can become a sharing pro on Flipkart's Android app—fast, simple, and oh-so-handy for shopaholics and savvy social media users alike.
Find and share
Locate and share with ease
Launch the Flipkart app on your Android device and sign in.
Search for your desired product using the search bar or navigate through categories.
On the product details page, you can view the price and reviews.
Click on the share icon at the top right corner. It will show you options to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Gmail.
Sharing options
Choose your sharing platform
Tap the share icon, and then either copy the link or select an app to share directly.
If copying, tap "Copy link" and paste it anywhere. For direct sharing, tap an app like WhatsApp or Facebook.
The app opens with a message and the product link ready. Sharing Flipkart products from your Android device is that easy!