Say goodbye to menu scrolling with Zomato favorite orders
What's the story
Reordering your favorite meals on Zomato is now easier than ever with the Favorite Orders feature.
This function allows users to save their go-to dishes for easy access in future orders.
This tutorial will walk you through using this feature on your Android device, getting your next delicious meal to your door in just a few taps.
Saving favorites
Save time with favorite orders
After you open and login to the Zomato app, look up your favorite restaurant.
Peruse its menu. Find a dish you love or frequently order, tap the heart icon beside it.
This adds the dish to "Favorite Orders," essentially letting you build a personalized menu of your most-loved meals.
This is a time-saver and ensures your favorites are always at your fingertips when hunger pangs hit.
Ordering favorites
Order in a snap from favorites
Open Zomato, go to "Favorite Orders," and choose a dish you love. Tap "Add to Cart" and then "Checkout Now."
Review your order, use any coupons, pick a delivery address, and choose how you want to pay (cash or online).
This way, you can order your favorites in a jiffy, without any hassle.