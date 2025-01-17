How to easily use Swiggy's 'Favorite Restaurants' feature
What's the story
The world of food ordering has been revolutionized by apps like Swiggy, particularly for Android users.
One standout feature is the ability to save "Favorite Restaurants," streamlining the process for those of us who find comfort in the familiar.
Our guide breaks down how to utilize this feature—it's as easy as 1, 2, 3, 4, and your favorite meals are always a few taps away!
Favorite marking
Mark and manage your favorites effortlessly
Once you're logged into Swiggy, locating and favoriting restaurants is a breeze.
Search or browse for a restaurant. When you find one you like, tap to view its profile.
Look for a heart icon or "Favorite" button. Tap it, and voila! The restaurant is added to your favorites, making it easier to order from them in the future.
Favorites access
Access favorites and enjoy personalized updates
To access your favorite restaurants on Swiggy, navigate back to the app's homepage.
Search for "Favorites" or "Saved Restaurants." This feature makes it easy to locate your top dining choices and stay updated on their latest deals and menu additions.
It customizes your ordering experience, ensuring it matches your preferences every time.