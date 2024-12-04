The details of your order will be hidden after 3 hours of delivery

How to use Incognito Mode while ordering on Swiggy

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:40 pm Dec 04, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Swiggy, India's leading online food delivery platform, has an interesting feature called Incognito Mode. With this, users can place orders privately on Swiggy Food & Instamart. The company hopes to improve user privacy with the feature, by making sure that the details of your order are not visible in the order history after three hours of delivery.

Privacy

A tool for discreet purchases

The Incognito Mode isn't just limited to food orders but also applies to discreet purchases like personal wellness products on Instamart. This way, the company is making sure that such orders stay private, giving users the confidence that their choices won't be visible to others.

Guide

How to use the feature?

Activating the Incognito Mode on Swiggy is pretty simple. Users just have to activate the facility via a toggle in their cart. Once activated, they will see a reminder confirming that Incognito Mode is on. After the order is delivered, it will remain trackable for three hours, letting you manage any post-delivery concerns before being discreetly hidden from the order history.