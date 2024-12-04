Summarize Simplifying... In short Intel is stepping up its game with new graphics cards, the Arc B580 and B570, based on its advanced Xe2 "Battlemage" architecture.

By Mudit Dube 02:39 pm Dec 04, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Intel has announced the launch of its latest graphics cards, the Arc B580 and B570 Battlemage. Priced at $249 (approximately ₹21,100) and $219 (approximately ₹18,550) respectively, the GPUs promise to deliver robust performance at a competitive price. The new cards will hit the market on December 13 and January 16 respectively, marking Intel's renewed bid to secure a foothold in the desktop GPU sector.

The Arc B580 and B570 are based on Intel's second-generation Xe2 "Battlemage" architecture, also seen in its Lunar Lake laptop chips. However, the desktop variants have higher cores, more video memory, and higher power consumption. The B580 boasts 20 Xe cores, 20 ray-tracing units, 12GB of VRAM, and a clock speed of 2,670 MHz. In comparison, the B570 offers slightly less, with 18 Xe cores, 10GB of VRAM, and a 2,500 MHz clock speed.

Intel claims its new GPUs deliver the best performance per dollar in the midrange segment. They should give tough competition to NVIDIA's RTX 4060 and AMD's RX 7600. However, do note that AMD is due to announce its RX 8000 series while NVIDIA will be launching its RTX 5000 series GPUs shortly.

Intel's Xe2 architecture promises a lot of improvements, including a 70% boost in performance per core and 50% improvement in power efficiency over its first-gen Alchemist GPUs. The new X Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines allow for faster ray tracing and better gaming visuals. Intel has also improved its XeSS technology, a competitor to NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR. The new XeSS 2 adds frame generation to boost frame rates and a low-latency mode to minimize input lag.

Despite showing promise, the Battlemage GPUs will have to contend with a tough market dominated by NVIDIA and AMD. Intel has priced its cards aggressively and bundled features like higher VRAM, but the rapid price adjustments in the GPU market could take away its edge. Further complicating things is Intel's shaky commitment to its discrete GPU business, as hinted by former CEO Pat Gelsinger's recent comments about potential cuts to the division.