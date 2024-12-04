Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller, in partnership with Microsoft, has introduced a Personal Voice feature, allowing users to replace the standard assistant voice with their own.

To use this feature, ensure you have the latest Truecaller app and a Premium subscription.

To use this feature, ensure you have the latest Truecaller app and a Premium subscription.

Simply navigate to the Assistant settings, follow the instructions to record your voice, and callers will hear your voice when the Assistant answers.

How to use your own voice for Truecaller Assistant

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:23 pm Dec 04, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Truecaller offers a feature called Personal Voice in its Truecaller Assistant. The innovative facility lets you create a digital version of your own voice to use for the app's assistant. It aims to make interactions with others more personal and familiar, and was one of the most requested features by users. Let us see how to use it.

Partnership

Truecaller collaborated with Microsoft for the facility

The development of the Personal Voice feature comes as part of Truecaller's partnership with Microsoft. The companies collaborated to bring Microsoft Azure AI Speech's new Personal Voice technology into the app. This way, users can replace the standard digital assistant voice with their own, giving a personal touch to their interactions.

User guide

How to set up Personal Voice?

To use the Personal Voice feature, users will have to make sure that they have the latest version of the Truecaller app and are subscribed to Truecaller Premium. The setup process is pretty straightforward - just head over to the Assistant settings in the app, and follow the instructions to record and set up your voice. After this, callers shall hear your voice when the Assistant takes their calls.