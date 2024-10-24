Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft's latest Windows 11 version, 24H2, now installs updates up to 45% faster and uses 25% less CPU, making restarts nearly 40% quicker on some systems.

Additionally, the company has reduced the download sizes of feature updates by around 200MB, by excluding the need to download built-in apps if users already have the latest versions.

By Akash Pandey 01:58 pm Oct 24, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Microsoft has made Windows Update a lot faster in its latest major upgrade to Windows 11. The new version, 24H2, was released earlier this month with a number of useful enhancements. Now, Microsoft has revealed that this major update also reduces installation time, restart time, and even CPU usage for monthly Windows updates.

Microsoft regularly releases monthly cumulative security and non-security updates, aimed at introducing new features or safeguarding against emerging threats. The latest Windows 11 version, 24H2, introduces innovative ways to update the OS that enhance its efficiency and speed. These include parallel processing of components, scalable use of system RAM, and an optimized cache for updating components.

The improvements in Windows 11 version 24H2 make it install monthly updates up to 45% faster, while consuming up to 25% less CPU. This also translates into a nearly 40% faster restart time on some systems. Microsoft tested these improvements on a virtual machine against its older versions of Windows 11, confirming that the performance claims hold true for both previous versions as they share the same older servicing stack.

Along with performance improvements, Microsoft has also shrunk the download sizes of feature updates for Windows 11 by around 200MB. This is done by not requiring the download of built-in apps for Windows 11 if users already have the latest versions. Steve DiAcetis, a member of the Windows fundamentals team at Microsoft, said "For Windows 11, version 24H2, we extended this design to include Microsoft Edge."