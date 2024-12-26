Clearing chats can help free up storage space on your phone and improve performance

How to clear WhatsApp chats on Android

By Mudit Dube 02:04 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp is an essential part of our daily lives, but our chat history can quickly become overwhelming. Clearing chats can help free up storage space on your phone, improve performance, and declutter your conversations. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to clear individual or all chats on WhatsApp for Android devices.

Clearing an individual or group chat

Open the Chats tab and select the chat or group you want to clear. Tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner to access the menu. Choose "Clear chat" and, if desired, check the option to delete media files from your device's gallery. Confirm by tapping "Clear chat," and the conversation, along with its media, will be removed.

Clearing all chats at once

Tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the Chats tab. Go to Settings >Chats >Chat history. Now, click "Clear all chats." You will be given the option to "Also delete media received in chats from the device gallery" and to "Delete starred messages." Check the relevant boxes based on your preference and confirm your action to clear all chats.

Things to remember

Clearing a chat will remove all messages within that conversation but the chat will still be listed in your Chats tab. Deleting media from your device will permanently remove it from your phone's storage. You can restore chat history from a backup if you have one. However, any messages sent or received after the latest backup will be lost.