Unable to cancel a pending transaction on PhonePe? Follow steps
Canceling a pending transaction on PhonePe can be a bit tricky for Android users, especially since these transactions are technically still in progress.
This article will walk you through the process of dealing with pending transactions, which usually take anywhere from three to ten business days to clear.
Since you can't cancel directly through the app, we'll show you some other steps you can take.
Contact beneficiary
Reach out to the beneficiary first
When you see a wrong pending transaction, the first thing you should do is reach out to the recipient directly.
Since the transaction is pending, PhonePe doesn't provide an option to cancel it at this point.
By contacting the recipient and discussing your mistake, they might be willing to refund the money once the transaction is completed.
Customer support
Seek assistance from PhonePe support
If contacting the recipient doesn't address your concern, you should escalate the issue to PhonePe's customer support.
To do this, log into your PhonePe account, locate the specific transaction, click on "Contact Support," and use the chat function to explain your issue.
Make sure to follow any recommendations or instructions given by the support team.
Bank intervention
Consider involving your bank
If the transaction failed, the reversal will happen automatically in three to five days. If it went through to a wrong account, share the UTR number with your bank and ask them to reverse it.
If you and the other party use the same bank, it should be straightforward. If not, talk to a branch manager.
Remember, patience and communication are key because PhonePe itself can't cancel successful transactions.