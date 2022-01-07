Celebrating birthday girl Bipasha Basu with her 5 underrated songs

Jan 07, 2022

Happy birthday Bipasha Basu!

An out-and-out outsider in the Hindi film industry, Bipasha Basu emerged to be one of the leading actresses in the 2000s. Apart from debuting in a negative role and immortalizing the horror-erotic genre, Basu is also famous for her long list of iconic songs like Beedi Jalaile or Touch Me. On the actress' 42nd birthday, we look at five of her underrated songs.

#1 'Kyon' from 'All The Best' perfectly suits mellow afternoons

First up, we have a soft, melodious number, Kyon by Clinton Cerejo. Pritam's music with Kumaar's lyrics had all the potential to hit it big but remains quite undiscovered to this date. Part of the 2009 multi-starrer film All The Best: Fun Begins, the Rohit Shetty directorial featured Basu along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, and Mugdha Godse.

#2 We have all been addicted to 'Katra Katra' once

Changing the gears, next entry in our list is from one of her recent movies. We are talking about Katra Katra from the 2015 production, Alone (co-starring husband-actor Karan Singh Grover). Sung by Prakriti Kakar and Ankit Tiwari, the slow synth-pop number made it to many playlists when it was released. But we don't see the craze now and it's time we rediscover it.

The iconic pair of Nadeem and Shravan had helmed the music of the 2003 film Footpath, and gave us an underutilized gem in the form of Kitna Pyaara Pyaara Hai Sama. Even though the romantic track featured the legendary pair Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet, this song never took off to heights. This crime thriller by Vikram Bhatt marked the debut of actor Emraan Hashmi.

#4, #5 'Mausam Ki Izazat,' 'Darmiyaan': Listen to these magical tracks today

Mausam Ki Izazat from Chehraa had some of the most dynamic music from Anu Malik. It was enhanced by Basu's sizzling performance alongside Dino Morea. Coming to the last entry on today's list, the best part about the 2012 flick, Jodi Breakers was this track. Darmiyaan, performed by Cerejo and Shafqat Amanat Ali, this Salim-Sulaiman track saw Irshad Kamil's lyrics reach their full potential.

Information 'Dhoom 2' actress celebrated her birthday at home with hubby

Basu ushered in her special day by cutting not one but two cakes at her home at midnight. In a cute Reel posted on Instagram, the Dhoom 2 actress was seen rocking a bottle green dress as Singh Grover sat beside her, singing Happy Birthday.