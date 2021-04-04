Producer Rajan Shahi, known for daily soaps like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He took to social media to make the announcement and also urged people to follow safety measures. He said that he is following all the necessary protocols and is under quarantine. Anupamaa's lead, Rupali Ganguly, had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Shahi's official statement said he immediately isolated himself after testing positive. He urged those who came in contact with him to get tested. Informing that he is following his doctor's advice, he concluded by saying, "These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support."

The lead of Anupamaa, Ganguly, also tested positive earlier after which Shahi released an official statement and wished her a speedy recovery, too. His statement read, "Our production house is committed to the safety of our cast and crew. I have ensured that all guidelines are followed on the set. The BMC is informed and the sets are fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol."

Many celebrities and people from the entertainment industry have tested positive for COVID-19 recently in what is being dubbed by experts as a "second wave." Actors Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Fatima Sana Sheikh are among the latest ones to contract the highly contagious virus. Meanwhile, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tara Sutaria, among others, have recently recovered from the disease.

