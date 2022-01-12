5 Hollywood films that SHOULD get their respective sequels

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 12, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

We need a Part 2 for these Hollywood movies!

Movies transport us to another world, often making us forget about real-life complications. But then some films also drop us in the middle of an ocean by ending the narrative with a cliffhanger or with something left to be desired. And, there are a ton of Hollywood offerings that never received the sequels they so badly deserved. Here are our top five picks.

#1 Pixar should give us more of 'Inside Out'

We start with 2015's animation wonder Inside Out. Pixar came up with a charming idea where we look inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl through her emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, Disgust. This innovative concept was paired with a touching story. But the studio has confirmed nothing about a sequel. Looks like Sadness is in charge of our mind panels for now.

#2 Highly debatable ending of 'Inception' has space for continuation

Next, we talk about one of the most breathtaking Hollywood films ever made, Inception. The sci-fi offering by Christopher Nolan is more than a decade old but still holds promise for first-time watchers. The puzzling conclusion left wide scopes for continuation. And, no one has to worry about a sequel's profitability as even the re-release of Inception in 2020 had earned producers over $250K.

#3, #4 We never got to see Evelyn Salt finish entire mission

Angelina Jolie's famous spy-thriller Salt is a puzzling experience. The 2010 film has multiple versions (theatrical, director's cut, extended), leaving several possibilities waiting to be explored. It's sad we never got to see what Evelyn Salt does next. For Pixar's Ratatouille though, the ending is satisfactory as far as the story is concerned. But that's why we need to see more of rat-turned-masterchef Remy.

#5 'Malcolm and Marie' ending felt frustrating, their story should continue

Sam Levinson's 2021 Netflix film, Malcolm and Marie, is our last pick. The drama leads us through a night of conversation between a director-boyfriend (John David Washington) and an actress-girlfriend (Zendaya). While the tightly-strung debate was intense, the tale ends in the morning, where it seems last night didn't happen. I'd love to see the couple acting upon their toxic issues in the sequel.