Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee continues to be on ventilator support

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana July 30, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition stable after hospitalization due to respiratory distress: Report

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee reportedly continued to be on ventilator support at Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on Sunday. The former chief minister was rushed to the hospital via a green corridor from his Palm Avenue residence on Saturday after the 79-year-old complained of acute breathing problems, said reports.

Former Bengal CM 'hemodynamically stable': Report

As per the news outlet Jagran, the hospital had stated in an official release that Bhattacharjee was placed on invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and additional supportive management following his admission on Saturday. "He is hemodynamically stable," the notification from the Woodlands Hospital said. For a long time, he has also been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Bhattacharjee's health condition remained critical: Doctors

Speaking to PTI, a doctor involved in the CPI(M) leader's treatment said, "His health condition remained critical but stable as oxygen saturation in his blood improved. His blood pressure has also improved." "He is responding to the treatment but still is not out of danger. Our doctors closely monitored him the entire night, and there was no major deterioration," the doctor added.

CT scan report to determine next course of action

Sources in the know told The Indian Express that a computerized tomography (CT) scan of the chest would further help doctors determine their next course of action, providing an initial idea of how many days Bhattacharjee might need to be on ventilation. However, they clarified that the 79-year-old's heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and urine volume are currently stable.

Political leaders wish Bhattacharjee speedy recovery

Right after the news of Bhattacharjee's hospitalization surfaced, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur wished him a speedy recovery. "He has contributed a lot to West Bengal for a long time, may god give him a long life," Jagran quoted the saffron brigade leader saying. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar also visited Bhattacharjee in hospital on Saturday.

Has been inactive in politics for few years

To note, Bhattacharjee was the seventh chief minister of West Bengal and held the post for two consecutive terms: from 2000 to 2011. He has been inactive in politics for the past few years due to old age and some ailments. Bhattacharjee resigned from the CPI(M) politburo and central panel in 2015 and renounced his state secretariat membership in 2018.

