The petitioner is a former Tamil movie worker

Kerala court allows prisoner to skip mandatory jail haircut

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:54 pm Nov 08, 202412:54 pm

What's the story In a landmark judgment, a Kerala court has allowed a prisoner to not get a mandatory haircut while in custody. Kollam Chief Judicial Magistrate KV Naina directed the Kollam district jail authorities to not cut the prisoner's hair. The petitioner, RS Jyothi, is a 38-year-old former Tamil movie worker, who is in judicial custody in a sexual assault case.

Career considerations

Prisoner's acting aspirations influence court's decision

Jyothi had been growing his hair for a possible role in a Tamil film and was not ready to follow the jail's haircut rule. Despite the insistence of the jail authorities to follow the rule, Jyothi sought legal help through his wife. His legal team, which included advocate Venu J Pillai, Vysakh V Nair, and S Sreejith, moved a petition on his behalf.

Verdict details

Court prioritizes acting opportunity over jail protocol

The court's decision stressed that Jyothi shouldn't lose out on his acting opportunity over the haircut condition. The prosecutor had contended that the jail manual requires haircuts for all prisoners. However, Magistrate Naina's order permits Jyothi to keep his neck-long hair for his film role dreams.