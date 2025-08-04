Swiggy launches DeskEats to serve working professionals across 30+ cities

Swiggy , India's leading online food delivery platform, has launched a new service called DeskEats. The offering is specifically designed for working professionals and is now available across 7,000 tech parks, corporate complexes, and business centers in over 30 cities. The move comes as part of Swiggy's strategy to make food delivery an integral part of the workday routine.

Diverse menu How to access DeskEats? DeskEats boasts a collection of over seven lakh menu items from more than two lakh restaurants. The service is available in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, and Kolkata. To access the feature, you just have to type "Office" or "Work" in the Swiggy app search bar.

Curated categories Categories tailored for workday scenarios DeskEats is divided into curated collections such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Healthy Nibbles, Teamwork Bites, and One-handed Grabbies. Each category caters to a specific workday scenario, be it a solo desk lunch or a quick snack between meetings. The move comes as part of Swiggy's ongoing focus on workplace consumption.

Usage patterns DeskEats trends across cities The pilot phase of DeskEats has revealed some interesting trends. For instance, in the Stress Munchies category, Chicken Popcorn was the most-ordered item in Bengaluru, while Fries topped Mumbai's preference, and Garlic Breadsticks were popular in Gurugram. Across cities, salads dominated the Healthy Nibbles category. Mumbai emerged as the leading city for DeskEats adoption, with One-handed Grabbies collection accounting for nearly 30% of total orders on Swiggy's platform.