How to find best food deals on Swiggy's Android app
What's the story
Finding food deals on Swiggy's Android app can be a piece of cake if you know where to look.
The app provides a range of features to help you find discounts and promotions from local restaurants.
Using these tools, you can savor your favorite meals at lesser prices.
Here, we'll show you some easy ways to find nearby food deals on Swiggy's Android app.
Search tips
Use the search bar effectively
The search bar is a powerful tool for finding specific deals on Swiggy.
By entering keywords like "Discount," "Offer," or "Deal," you can quickly access a list of restaurants offering promotions.
Additionally, try searching for specific cuisines or dishes to see if any associated discounts are available.
This method allows for targeted searches, helping you find exactly what you're looking for without scrolling through endless options.
Offers guide
Explore the offers section
Swiggy's dedicated offers section is also a place where you can see the current deals and discounts running in your area.
Simply head over to this section in the app, and you will be able to see a curated list of deals from different restaurants.
This way, you can easily spot offers like percentage-based discounts or special combo prices at the very first glance.
Location benefits
Enable location services
Activating location services on your device lets Swiggy provide more accurate deal suggestions depending on how close you are to restaurants participating in the promotion.
With location services activated, the app can personalize its recommendations and highlight eateries near you with active promotions.
The feature ensures that you're never out of the loop when it comes to relevant deals around you.
Notification alerts
Check notifications regularly
Swiggy often pushes notifications for exclusive deals and limited-time offers right on your devices.
By keeping a watch on these alerts, you can be updated with new promotions as they come.
Just make sure the notifications are enabled in your device settings, so that you never miss the chance to save money.
Promo code usage
Utilize promo codes wisely
Promo codes are another way to save money while placing an order through Swiggy's Android app.
These codes usually offer extra discounts or cashback incentives when applied at the time of checkout.
To look for promo codes, check the offers section on the app or wait for the promotional emails from Swiggy featuring exclusive codes for its loyal customers.