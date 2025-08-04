Tech hacks: Repair smartphone screens with household items
What's the story
We all know that smartphone screens are easily damaged, and getting them repaired professionally isn't cheap either. However, as it turns out, there are some household items that can actually help you fix minor screen problems, pretty effectively. Of course, these methods won't work on severe damage, but can be handy for small scratches or cracks. Let's find out how you can fix smartphone screens using items lying at your home.
Toothpaste
Use toothpaste for small scratches
Toothpaste is mildly abrasive and can help reduce the appearance of small scratches on your smartphone screen. Take a small amount of non-gel toothpaste onto a soft cloth and gently rub it in circular motions over the scratched area. Wipe off any excess with a damp cloth. This method works best for superficial scratches.
Baking soda
Baking soda paste as an alternative
Baking soda is another household item that can do wonders for minor screen scratches. Mix two parts baking soda with one part water to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the scratched area with a soft cloth, rubbing gently in circular motions. Wipe off any residue with a damp cloth after that.
Vegetable oil
Vegetable oil for temporary fixes
For very light scratches, vegetable oil can give you a temporary fix. It works by filling in the scratch and making it less visible. Dab a tiny amount of vegetable oil onto the scratch and wipe away any excess with a clean cloth. This method is not permanent, but can improve appearance temporarily.
Nail polish
Clear nail polish for cracks
You can use clear nail polish to fill in cracks on your smartphone screen temporarily. Carefully apply clear nail polish over the crack using the brush applicator, making sure it covers the entire length of the crack. Let it dry completely before wiping away any excess polish around the crack with nail polish remover on a cotton swab.