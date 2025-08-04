Tech hacks: Repair smartphone screens with household items

We all know that smartphone screens are easily damaged, and getting them repaired professionally isn't cheap either. However, as it turns out, there are some household items that can actually help you fix minor screen problems, pretty effectively. Of course, these methods won't work on severe damage, but can be handy for small scratches or cracks. Let's find out how you can fix smartphone screens using items lying at your home.

Toothpaste Use toothpaste for small scratches Toothpaste is mildly abrasive and can help reduce the appearance of small scratches on your smartphone screen. Take a small amount of non-gel toothpaste onto a soft cloth and gently rub it in circular motions over the scratched area. Wipe off any excess with a damp cloth. This method works best for superficial scratches.

Baking soda Baking soda paste as an alternative Baking soda is another household item that can do wonders for minor screen scratches. Mix two parts baking soda with one part water to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the scratched area with a soft cloth, rubbing gently in circular motions. Wipe off any residue with a damp cloth after that.

Vegetable oil Vegetable oil for temporary fixes For very light scratches, vegetable oil can give you a temporary fix. It works by filling in the scratch and making it less visible. Dab a tiny amount of vegetable oil onto the scratch and wipe away any excess with a clean cloth. This method is not permanent, but can improve appearance temporarily.