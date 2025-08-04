How to make your browser run faster

Browser extensions can make your life a lot easier by adding functionality and convenience to your online experience. However, having too many extensions or badly optimized ones can hinder your browsing speed. This is why, managing them the right way is extremely important to keep your browser fast and efficient. Here are some practical insights to manage your browser extensions without losing speed.

Extension audit Regularly review installed extensions Going through the list of installed extensions every now and then helps flag those that aren't needed anymore or used rarely. Deleting unnecessary extensions lightens the load on your browser, freeing up resources and improving speed. Ideally, you should do this review every month to ensure only the most essential tools are up and running.

Temporary deactivation Disable unused extensions Disabling instead of uninstalling your unused extensions lets you keep them for future use, without impacting your current performance. This would be useful if you occasionally require certain functionalities but don't want them running all the time. Most browsers provide a simple toggle option in their settings menu for the same.

Stay updated Update extensions frequently Keeping browser extensions updated is essential for performance and security. Developers push updates that improve efficiency and include latest security patches. These improvements can greatly increase your browsing speed. Either enable automatic updates or check manually every few weeks to make sure your extensions are up-to-date. This will prevent slowdowns and ensure your browser is secure and running efficiently.

Minimalism approach Limit active extensions Keeping the number of active extensions to a minimum at any given time keeps your browsing speed at its best. Prioritize essential tools you use every day and look at alternatives that combine multiple functions into one extension wherever possible. This way, you consume fewer resources while still getting the features you need.