The Muppets's journey through generations of cinema

The Muppets have been an integral part of Americana for decades now, winning over hearts with their quirky mix of humor and heart. From their television debut to a successful movie career, these characters have become household names. Here, we take a look at the journey of The Muppets in US cinema, highlighting all the important moments and developments that made them so popular.

#1 The big screen debut In 1979, The Muppet Movie was the first time these characters appeared on the big screen. This film showcased how Kermit the Frog's journey to stardom, along with the help of his friends, began. It proved to be a commercial success, earning over $65 million around the world. The movie's unique puppetry and infectious musical numbers raised the bar for family entertainment.

#2 Expanding the universe After the success of their first film, The Muppets expanded their cinematic universe with a number of sequels through the 1980s and the 1990s. From The Great Muppet Caper to Muppet Treasure Island, these films depicted a variety of genres while retaining the magic that fans adored. These films kept pulling crowds with their witty storytelling and iconic characters.

#3 Revival in modern cinema After a lull in the cinema in the early 2000s, The Muppets made a huge comeback with a self-titled film in 2011. The revival was appreciated by both critics and audiences alike, grossing over $165 million at the global box office. It not only introduced new fans to the beloved characters but also paid tribute to their rich history.