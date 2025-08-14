Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Anaya Bangar could be 1st contestant
Bigg Boss 19 is dropping soon—August 24, 2025—with Salman Khan back as host and with a format inspired by "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaa."
Buzz is strong that Anaya Bangar (Sanjay Bangar's daughter and known activist) could be stepping into the house, bringing her social media energy along.
Other rumored contestants and their potential impact
The potential contestant list is packed with variety: actors Rati Pandey and Hunar Hali, Taarak Mehta alum Shailesh Lodha, rapper Raftaar, and TV favorite Divyanka Tripathi are all rumored to join.
With such a diverse group possibly in the mix, fans are hoping for some seriously interesting house dynamics this season.