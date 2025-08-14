Shubman Gill's captaincy in England Test series 'unbelievable': Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has lauded the performance of Shubman Gill in the recently concluded Test series against England. The ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025, Gill led a young Indian side and scored four centuries during the five-match series, amassing an incredible 754 runs at an average of 75.40. Gill, who made his captaincy debut, was the Indian Player of the Series.

Leadership accolades Gill answered questions over his overseas record: Yuvraj Yuvraj, who has mentored Gill, was impressed by how the young captain handled the pressure of leading a team in England. "There were a lot of question marks over his overseas record. The guy became the captain and scored four Test hundreds. It's just unbelievable that when you're given responsibility, how you take it," Yuvraj told ICC Digital at the '50 Days To Go' Women's Cricket World Cup event.

Team spirit India showed great determination despite injuries to key players In the absence of players like wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India showed great determination. They eventually managed a dramatic six-run win in the series decider at Oval to level the series. Yuvraj appreciated this resilience, saying, "It's just fantastic because I felt when you have a young team going to England, it's a lot of pressure. You're filling the boots of somebody like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not easy."

Key performances Yuvraj lauds Jadeja, Sundar for Manchester Test heroics Yuvraj also praised all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their contributions in drawing the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. "The moment in the tournament was when India drew the Test series. I've never seen, in a very long time, Washington and Jadeja got hundreds and drew a Test match," he said. "Obviously Jadeja has been there for a long time. But Washington Sundar, as a youngster coming into the team, it was incredible to do what he did."

India's run Gill led from the front As mentioned, Gill magnificently led a new-look Indian side on the England tour. He was instrumental in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, scoring a monumental 269. He further slammed 161 in the second innings. Gill ended the series with 754 runs. He averaged 75.40, having slammed four hundreds. He now has the second-most runs by a captain in a Test series. As the series ended in a 2-2 draw, Gill was named the Indian Player of the Series.