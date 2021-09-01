Apoorva Lakhia announces season two of 'Crackdown'

The Voot Select series revolves around the life of a few Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia on Wednesday announced season two of his espionage action-drama series Crackdown, starring Saqib Saleem. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a poster of the series, set to release in 2022. "Prep begins. #crackdownseason2," the director wrote. The Voot Select series revolves around the life of a few Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents.

Instagram Post

Here is the filmmaker's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by lakhiaapoorva on September 1, 2021 at 12:43 pm IST

First season

The first season of the show debuted in September 2020

Saleem featured as RP, the top RAW agent who, along with other agents, uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the safety of India. The actor shared Lakhia's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "For all those asking...." The first season, which debuted in September 2020, also featured Shreya Pilagonkar, Iqbal Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia.

Projects

'Crackdown' marked Lakhia's digital debut

Crackdown marked Lakhia's digital debut, after helming films like Shootout At Lokhandwala which was released in 2007, and Mission Istanbul. Meanwhile, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta will soon start working on the third installment of the Shootout franchise. Both Shootout At Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala were box office hits and have gained cult status over the years.

Upcoming film

Saleem will be next seen in horror-comedy film 'Kakuda'

Saleem, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ronnie Screwvala's horror-comedy movie Kakuda. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Backed by RSVP and written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, Kakuda will be a direct-to-OTT release. It's about a strange curse cast upon a village, where the ghost makes characters question traditions, superstitions, and love.