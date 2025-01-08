Kudrow shared, "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't looked inside of it."

She added, "But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it...Timing is everything."

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing, died of a drug overdose in his Pacific Palisades hot tub on October 28, 2023. He was 54.