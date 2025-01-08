20-years-later, Lisa Kudrow finds a note from late Matthew Perry
What's the story
Lisa Kudrow, who famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently uncovered a hidden note from her late co-star Matthew Perry.
The note was tucked inside a F.R.I.E.N.D.S-themed cookie jar that Perry had gifted Kudrow after they wrapped up filming the series finale in January 2004.
Kudrow shared the emotional discovery during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (US local time).
Discovery and tribute
Kudrow shared, "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't looked inside of it."
She added, "But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it...Timing is everything."
Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing, died of a drug overdose in his Pacific Palisades hot tub on October 28, 2023. He was 54.
Emotional tribute
After his death, Kudrow honored him with an emotional Instagram post thanking him for their time together on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," she wrote.
She also thanked him for his "open heart in a six-way relationship" that needed compromise and a lot of 'talking.'
"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well...then being completely brilliant."
Cast reunion
Meanwhile, Kudrow recently revealed that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast had only met once in the 17 years between the series finale in 2004 and the filming of F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion.
The reunion special premiered on HBO Max in May 2021.
It saw all six main cast members—Kudrow, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer—revisiting their iconic roles and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the show.