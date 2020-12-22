Death to 2020 is coming, and it's sooner than we expected. Now relax, it's not what you think. It's the title of a Netflix mockumentary that's set for a December-27 release. It does take a lot of courage to make a comedy out of a year that has ruined normalcy, but Black Mirror creators have cherry-picked the best in class comedy actors for this.

Actors The cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Hugh Grant

Some of the great pool of talents featured in this documentary-style film include Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani et al. The trailer lays it all as an ominous background soundtrack adds the vibes to the narrator, who is peddling a mournful voice. It all starts with Jackson asking what is the interview about and '2020' flashes on the screen.

Well-made spoof The show takes inputs from 'monarchs, experts and average citizens'

It takes just a while to understand that while Jackson looks like he is playing himself, Kudrow and Grant are definitely not, as each actor is playing pivotal roles. Hilariously demonstrated, the narrator says the show takes inputs from experts (scientists and bartenders), politicos (image-conscious Kudrow), monarchs (a clueless woman wearing a wig), and average citizens (all of who look dumb).

Creators' take 'Most definitive story of the most historic year in history'

Dubbed to be "the most definitive story of the most historic year in history," the idea of the show came naturally to creator Charlie Brooker, who has had a strong experience of making topical comedy series. "When not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I've spent years making comedy shows in the UK - including many topical comedy specials," Brooker explained.

Virtual procedure Scenes for each actor were shot within just one day