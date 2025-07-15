5 iconic Julie Andrews roles that made movie history

Celebrated actor and singer Julie Andrews has blessed the screen with several iconic performances. With a career spanning decades, she's proven her prowess in a variety of roles. Not only is Andrews known for her unique voice, but also for her enchanting presence. Here are five iconic roles that have shaped her illustrious career and the impact she's made through these unforgettable characters.

Enchanting role 'Mary Poppins' - The magical nanny In Mary Poppins, Andrews portrayed the titular role of an enchanting nanny who brings joy and order to a troubled family. This 1964 release saw her singing talent and acting chops shine. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance, making her a leading lady of Hollywood. Mary Poppins's character continues to be one of the most adored in cinematic history.

Musical journey 'The Sound of Music' - Maria von Trapp Andrews played Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music in 1965. The role cemented her position as a musical legend. Portraying a governess who changes the lives of seven children through music and love, Andrews gave an unforgettable performance that touched hearts across the globe. The film's success played a major role in its timelessness.

Versatile role 'Victor/Victoria' - Gender-bending performance In Victor/Victoria, Andrews had the tough job of playing Victoria Grant, a woman pretending to be a man impersonating a woman. The gender-bending performance highlighted her comedic timing and dramatic range. It was both funny and poignant, earning her critical acclaim and several award nominations.

Regal presence 'The Princess Diaries' - Queen Clarisse Renaldi In The Princess Diaries, which was released in 2001, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi with so much grace and elegance. As the grandmother leading Mia Thermopolis into royalty, she brought warmth to this modern-day fairy tale. Her regal presence added so much depth to the movie, while introducing her talents to a whole new generation of audience.