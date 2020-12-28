India on Sunday reported over 20,000 fresh coronavirus infections, a day after the nation saw a "landmark" decline in its infection trajectory. The nationwide tally has now risen to 10.2 million cases. The recovery rate jumped to 95.8% as the number of active infections continued to decline. The death toll neared 1.48 lakh as under 300 more people died in the past 24 hours.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,01,87,850 COVID-19 cases, 1,47,622 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,01,87,850 COVID-19 cases, including 1,47,622 deaths, 2,78,690 active cases, and 97,61,538 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,02,08,739 cases and 1,47,960 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 97.8 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 19,19,550 total cases, 49,255 deaths, 18,09,948 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,16,256 total cases, 12,062 deaths, 8,91,095 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,81,061 total cases, 7,094 deaths, 8,70,342 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,14,170 total cases, 12,069 deaths, 7,93,154 recoveries. Kerala: 7,40,516 total cases, 2,976 deaths, 6,72,196 recoveries. Delhi: 6,22,851 total cases, 10,453 deaths, 6,05,685 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,81,980 total cases, 8,306 deaths, 5,58,303 recoveries.

Key updates Kerala reports 4.9K new cases; Gujarat's tally reaches 2.41 lakh

Kerala reported 4,905 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.6% with 46,116 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,314 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.5% with 50,635 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections stood at 850. The tally has climbed to 2,41,845, including 4,282 deaths and 2,27,128 recoveries.

Key updates 1.4K new cases in Bengal; Delhi reports 757 new cases