Bill Atkinson, pioneer of Apple's Macintosh, passes away at 74
Bill Atkinson, the visionary software designer who revolutionized personal computing with his work on Apple's Lisa and Macintosh systems, has died at 74.
He passed away on Thursday night at his home in Portola Valley, California.
His family confirmed the news in a Facebook post, revealing that he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
Atkinson was the chief architect of the graphical user interface that defined Apple's Lisa and Macintosh computers.
He created QuickDraw, a revolutionary graphics library that powered the visual interface of these machines.
His work made it possible for the users to interact with computers through images, windows, and gestures instead of complex text commands.
Atkinson is credited with inventing key elements of graphical computing, including the pull-down menu and double-click gesture. These features are now integral parts of modern computing.
He also developed MacPaint, a digital drawing program that debuted with the original Macintosh.
The software allowed users to create detailed pictures pixel by pixel and introduced the tool palette, which is now a standard feature in graphic design programs worldwide.
Prior to Macintosh's debut in January 1984, most personal computers were text-focused and required users to memorize many complex commands. Atkinson's work changed it forever, ushering in an era of user-friendly computing that still continues to shape technology today.