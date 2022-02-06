India

Maharashtra announces public holiday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 06, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

The veteran singer passed away on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the state on Monday over the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday morning. Notably, the Centre has already declared a two-day national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar. During this, the Indian tricolor will fly at half-mast for two days across the country as a mark of respect to her.

Notification State government issues notification

"Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art," the notification read. "To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra," it added.

Details PM Modi attends last rites

Mangeshkar passed away on Monday morning after battling multiple organ failure. Her last rites were performed with full state honors at Shivaji Park in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and several other ministers attended her funeral. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," PM Modi tweeted during the day.

Tribute West Bengal, Karnataka also announce state mourning

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state will observe a half-day holiday on Monday in honor of Mangeshkar. Additionally, her songs will be played at every public spot, government installation, and traffic signal in the state for the next 15 days. The Karnataka government also announced two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to the veteran singer.

Death Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failure

Popularly known as "Nightingale of India", Mangeshkar succumbed to multiple organ failure on Sunday morning. She was admitted to the hospital in January after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19. She was a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. She was also awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and a host of other honors.