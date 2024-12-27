Summarize Simplifying... In short Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American entrepreneur and partner at Andreessen Horowitz, was mistakenly accused of donating to Kamala Harris's campaign by Laura Loomer.

David Sacks, Trump's AI advisor, quickly corrected the error, stating that Loomer had confused Krishnan with another person of the same name.

Despite the clarification, Loomer's original tweet remains online, leading to further criticism of her investigative skills.

Laura Loomer made the accusation on X

Did Trump's AI advisor donate to Harris's campaign? Here's truth

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:30 pm Dec 27, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Far-right activist Laura Loomer has found herself in hot water after mistakenly accusing Sriram Krishnan, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI), of donating to Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Loomer made the accusation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning Krishnan's loyalty to Trump. However, it was later revealed that she confused him with another person with the same name.

Misidentification

Krishnan's background and Loomer's mistake

The real Sriram Krishnan is an Indian-American entrepreneur and a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. He has previously held leadership roles at major tech companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft. Despite his impressive credentials, Krishnan's appointment has been criticized by far-right groups who accuse him of embodying Silicon Valley elitism and supporting immigration policies they argue harm American workers.

Clarification

Tech entrepreneur David Sacks corrects Loomer's error

Prominent tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who also happens to be Trump's AI Czar, was quick to correct Loomer's mistake. Responding to her post, he wrote, "It's a different person with the same name. If you knew anything about tech, you might even know he's a VC at a different firm." X's Community Notes feature further clarified Loomer had tagged the wrong person in her accusation against Krishnan.

Backlash

Social media users mock Loomer for her mistake

Social media users were quick to mock Loomer for her blunder. "Laura is such a sad excuse for an investigative journalist," one user wrote. Another humorously suggested the wrongly tagged Sriram Krishnan should show up at the White House on January 20th to claim a desk. Despite being corrected by experts and community notes, Loomer's original tweet stays online, further inviting criticism of her due diligence.