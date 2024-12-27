Did Trump's AI advisor donate to Harris's campaign? Here's truth
Far-right activist Laura Loomer has found herself in hot water after mistakenly accusing Sriram Krishnan, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI), of donating to Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Loomer made the accusation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning Krishnan's loyalty to Trump. However, it was later revealed that she confused him with another person with the same name.
Krishnan's background and Loomer's mistake
The real Sriram Krishnan is an Indian-American entrepreneur and a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. He has previously held leadership roles at major tech companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft. Despite his impressive credentials, Krishnan's appointment has been criticized by far-right groups who accuse him of embodying Silicon Valley elitism and supporting immigration policies they argue harm American workers.
Tech entrepreneur David Sacks corrects Loomer's error
Prominent tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who also happens to be Trump's AI Czar, was quick to correct Loomer's mistake. Responding to her post, he wrote, "It's a different person with the same name. If you knew anything about tech, you might even know he's a VC at a different firm." X's Community Notes feature further clarified Loomer had tagged the wrong person in her accusation against Krishnan.
Social media users mock Loomer for her mistake
Social media users were quick to mock Loomer for her blunder. "Laura is such a sad excuse for an investigative journalist," one user wrote. Another humorously suggested the wrongly tagged Sriram Krishnan should show up at the White House on January 20th to claim a desk. Despite being corrected by experts and community notes, Loomer's original tweet stays online, further inviting criticism of her due diligence.