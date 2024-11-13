Tesla Cybertruck recalled for the 6th time this year
Tesla has announced a recall of 2,431 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks in the United States. The move comes over a potential loss of drive power that could increase the risk of crashes. The recall is Tesla's sixth such initiative this year, highlighting the continued challenges with its futuristic vehicle model.
Previous recall involved over 27,000 Cybertrucks
Back in October, Tesla had recalled over 27,000 Cybertrucks in the US over delayed rear-view camera images. The issue could have compromised driver visibility and increased the risk of accidents. The latest recall pertains to a defect in the drive inverter of Cybertrucks produced between November 6, 2023, and July 30 this year.
Drive inverter defect could lead to loss of propulsion
The technical glitch in the drive inverter could stop it from producing torque when the accelerator pedal is pressed, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a collision. To fix this, Tesla has promised to replace the faulty drive inverters with ones having functioning components at no cost to customers.
Cybertruck's journey
Inspired by the Blade Runner film, the Cybertruck was launched to refresh Tesla's product range amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand. However, its release was delayed by two years due to production and battery supply issues. Despite these challenges, Tesla began delivering its futuristic Cybertruck to customers in 2023.