Summarize Simplifying... In short Tesla's Cybertruck has been recalled for the sixth time this year due to a defect in the drive inverter, which could cause a loss of propulsion and increase the risk of accidents.

This comes after previous recalls, including one for over 27,000 trucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images.

Despite production and battery supply issues delaying its release by two years, Tesla began delivering the futuristic vehicle, inspired by the Blade Runner film, to customers in 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck recalled for the 6th time this year

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:56 pm Nov 13, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Tesla has announced a recall of 2,431 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks in the United States. The move comes over a potential loss of drive power that could increase the risk of crashes. The recall is Tesla's sixth such initiative this year, highlighting the continued challenges with its futuristic vehicle model.

Past issues

Previous recall involved over 27,000 Cybertrucks

Back in October, Tesla had recalled over 27,000 Cybertrucks in the US over delayed rear-view camera images. The issue could have compromised driver visibility and increased the risk of accidents. The latest recall pertains to a defect in the drive inverter of Cybertrucks produced between November 6, 2023, and July 30 this year.

Technical glitch

Drive inverter defect could lead to loss of propulsion

The technical glitch in the drive inverter could stop it from producing torque when the accelerator pedal is pressed, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a collision. To fix this, Tesla has promised to replace the faulty drive inverters with ones having functioning components at no cost to customers.

Product history

Cybertruck's journey

Inspired by the Blade Runner film, the Cybertruck was launched to refresh Tesla's product range amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand. However, its release was delayed by two years due to production and battery supply issues. Despite these challenges, Tesla began delivering its futuristic Cybertruck to customers in 2023.