Indians most excited about Trumpian world, survey finds
What's the story
A global poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has found that most Indians are in favor of Donald Trump's return as United States president.
The survey found that 82% of Indian respondents believe Trump's reelection would be good for global peace.
Meanwhile, 84% see it as beneficial for India, and 85% think it would be good for American citizens.
Global perspective
India tops 'Trump welcomers' category in global poll
The ECFR survey divides countries into five categories according to how they perceive Trump's return.
India tops the 'Trump Welcomers' category, which includes countries that see Trump's leadership in a positive light. It also includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, South Africa, China, and Brazil.
The poll indicates optimism about Trump's leadership in these countries, unlike skepticism in many European countries.
European skepticism
Europe expresses caution over Trump's return
While India and others stand by Trump, Europe is wary, the survey found.
The UK is at the forefront of the 'Never Trumpers' feeling, with half of British respondents believing his return would hurt global peace and American interests.
Ivan Krastev, co-author of the ECFR report, said, "Europe is quite lonely in its anxiety about Trump's return to the White House."
He added while Europeans see Trump as a disrupter, others see him as a peacemaker.
Strategic advice
ECFR advises Europe to foster strategic partnerships
The ECFR report also indicates that this scenario makes it difficult for European leaders to unite against Trump's policies.
ECFR co-founder and director Mark Leonard proposed Europe should concentrate on defining its own interests.
He recommended nurturing strategic partnerships with countries such as India, Brazil, and South Africa.
Leonard said, "Rather than trying to lead a global resistance to Trump," Europeans should forge new ties in a transactional world.
Survey details
Survey conducted across 24 countries
Conducted in collaboration with leading pollsters YouGov, Datapraxis, and Gallup International Association, the ECFR survey covered respondents from 11 European Union member states as well as India, China, Russia, Turkey, the United States, and other key global players.
Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, returning to the White House after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.