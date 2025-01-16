Biden's claim he 'could've defeated' Trump opens rift with Harris
What's the story
United States Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly been left disappointed over President Joe Biden's recent claim that he could have won the 2024 election, the WSJ reported.
Harris confided her feelings to close allies and family members, sources familiar with the matter told the journal.
Biden does not perceive these remarks as a critique of Harris's campaign, but the remarks, according to certain individuals who are close to Harris, demonstrate the "one-sided loyalty" of their relationship.
Sources
Bidens didn't interact much with Harris at Carter's funeral
The two had developed a warm, productive rapport over the years, but they encountered some uncomfortable moments when Harris was moved to the top of the ticket.
The tension became more apparent after Harris lost in the November 5 election.
One such example was when US presidents paid respect to former President Jimmy Carter at his funeral this month. Harris and her husband did not interact much with the Bidens, who sat next to them during the ceremony.
Loyal stance
Harris's unwavering support for Biden amid criticism
Throughout her time as VP, Harris has always stood by Biden, even as top Democrats pressured her to distance herself after she took his place on the ticket.
She publicly defended Biden after a tough debate performance in June that prompted louder calls for his resignation.
Harris also stood by him amid concerns about his mental acuity after a special counsel report on his handling of classified documents.
Remarks
'I think I would've beaten Trump': Biden
But three months after the election, Biden, in one of his last interviews as president, said he could've beaten Trump.
"And I think that Kamala could've beaten Trump, would've beaten Trump. It wasn't about—I thought it was important to unify the party. And when the party was worried about whether or not I was going to be able to move, I thought, even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party."