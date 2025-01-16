What's the story

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly been left disappointed over President Joe Biden's recent claim that he could have won the 2024 election, the WSJ reported.

Harris confided her feelings to close allies and family members, sources familiar with the matter told the journal.

Biden does not perceive these remarks as a critique of Harris's campaign, but the remarks, according to certain individuals who are close to Harris, demonstrate the "one-sided loyalty" of their relationship.