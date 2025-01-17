The law in question, which was passed by both the US Senate and House of Representatives last year, requires TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest from the app by January 19.

Not meeting the deadline could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok.

This would have a major effect on the app's user base, which is currently over 170 million Americans every month.

Last month, TikTok also filed documents in the US Supreme Court requesting intervention.