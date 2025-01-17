Biden won't ban TikTok, leaves decision to Trump
What's the story
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has decided against enforcing a ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok.
The task of implementing the law, which demands that TikTok divest its US business or face a ban by January 19, will now be left to President-elect Donald Trump, a White House official confirmed.
The development could potentially provide a reprieve for TikTok, considering Trump's earlier reluctance to prohibit the app.
Legislative details
The law and its implications
The law in question, which was passed by both the US Senate and House of Representatives last year, requires TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest from the app by January 19.
Not meeting the deadline could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok.
This would have a major effect on the app's user base, which is currently over 170 million Americans every month.
Last month, TikTok also filed documents in the US Supreme Court requesting intervention.
Future plans
Trump's potential executive action
Trump had earlier said he wants to "save" TikTok and is said to be weighing an executive action that could push the enforcement of this law by as much as 90 days.
A White House official said since the deadline falls on a weekend, it would be up to the incoming administration to enforce the law.
The official said, "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership."
Legal consequences
Potential fines and conditions for TikTok
If TikTok doesn't comply with the divestment orders, the US Justice Department could fine it up to $5,000 per user. This could lead to a huge financial liability for the app given its popularity.
The law permits a one-time extension of up to 90 days but under three conditions: TikTok must prove progress toward divesting from its Chinese owner; show significant progress toward a sale; and confirm this progress with relevant binding legal agreements.
Political divide
Democrats propose extension, Republicans cite security concerns
Meanwhile, a group of Democrats has proposed a bill giving ByteDance an extra 270 days to divest from TikTok.
However, Republican Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, objected to the proposal over national security concerns.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Cotton's decision and said more time is needed to find a responsible solution for TikTok's situation while protecting American interests and guarding against potential surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party.