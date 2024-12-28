Summarize Simplifying... In short US President Biden has paid tribute to the late Indian Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, praising his strategic vision and political courage.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday

Biden mourns Manmohan's death, hails his 'strategic vision'

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has joined India in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday aged 92. In a statement, Biden hailed Dr. Singh as "a true statesman, a dedicated public servant, and above all, a kind and humble person." He also credited the late PM for strengthening US-India relations through economic liberalization initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Strategic vision

Biden highlights Singh's role in US-India relations

Biden emphasized Dr. Singh's key contribution in building the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and launching the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners. These initiatives, Biden said, have greatly improved cooperation between the two countries. He said, "The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister's strategic vision and political courage."

Personal encounters

Biden recalls personal interactions with Singh

The US President also recalled his own interactions with Dr. Singh when he was Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and Vice President during Dr. Singh's state visit to the US in 2009. He spoke of being hosted by Dr. Singh in New Delhi in 2013, emphasizing their conversations on the importance of US-India relations.

Economic impact

Singh's economic reforms and legislations remembered

Biden also acknowledged Dr. Singh's instrumental role in India's economic reforms under PV Narasimha Rao's government in 1991, which opened India's economy to global markets. He also recognized Dr. Singh's introduction of significant legislations like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the Right to Information Act, and the Right to Education Act during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004-2014.

Sympathies extended

Biden extends condolences to Singh's family and India

Biden ended his statement by offering his sympathies to Dr. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and the people of India. He said, "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India." Dr. Singh's last rites were conducted with full state honors at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat with several dignitaries in attendance.