India to bring back 18,000 citizens living illegally in US
What's the story
India is gearing up to repatriate nearly 18,000 of its citizens illegally living in the United States.
The move comes as part of an effort to cooperate with newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's administration and avoid trade conflicts.
The two countries have identified these people through discussions. However, the actual number of illegal Indian migrants in the US could be higher.
Policy alignment
Repatriation move aligns with Trump's campaign pledge
The repatriation initiative aligns with Trump's campaign promise to crack down on illegal migration, a policy he started implementing as soon as he took office.
In exchange for India's cooperation, New Delhi hopes to get protection for legal immigration channels like student visas and the H-1B program for skilled workers.
Notably, Indian nationals got almost 75% of the 386,000 H-1B visas issued in 2023.
Labor relations
India's repatriation efforts linked to labor agreements
India's decision to repatriate its citizens is also tied to its goal of maintaining labor and mobility agreements with other countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has signed such agreements with countries such as Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Israel.
"As part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs.
Border statistics
Indian citizens account for 3% of all illegal US crossings
Indian citizens made up roughly 3% of all illegal crossings faced by US border patrol officials in fiscal year 2024.
However, their numbers have been rising at the northern US border, where they constitute almost a quarter of all illegal crossings.
The Department of Homeland Security estimated that approximately 220,000 unauthorized Indian immigrants were living in the US as of 2022.
Deportation history
India's previous cooperation with US border enforcement
India has previously demonstrated cooperation with US border enforcement efforts.
In October, a chartered flight repatriated over 100 Indian nationals without legal status in the US. This came after over 1,100 deportations over the past year.
The latest repatriation effort may also bolster Modi's goal of curbing overseas secessionist movements like the Khalistan movement, as some backers of this movement are believed to be illegal migrants in the US and Canada.
Trade tensions
Trade concerns amid Trump's criticism of India's import taxes
Despite Modi's friendly ties with Trump, there is caution over any unpredictable move from the US President which could trigger a trade war.
Trump has been vocal about India's high import taxes and threatened reciprocal duties on Indian goods.
On his first day in office, he announced plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada by February 1 over migration and drug trafficking issues at their borders.