Pope Francis's tomb ready; here's how it will look like
What's the story
The Vatican has shared details for the burial site of Pope Francis, who died on April 21, aged 88.
It said the pope's grave will be a marble tomb, brought from the Italian region of Liguria, the land of his grandparents.
It will be a simple tomb bearing only the inscription "Franciscus" and a reproduction of the late Pope's pectoral cross.
Location
Tomb to be located near altar of Saint Francis
Pope Francis's tomb will be located near the Saint Francis altar, in the side nave of Santa Maria Maggiore.
It will be the first time in almost 150 years a pope will be laid to rest outside St. Peter's after Pius IX.
The fifth-century church is in central Rome and already houses seven papal tombs.
The Vatican said the late pontiff had a great devotion to the Virgin Mary and prayed at this basilica before and after his international trips.
Twitter Post
Pope Francis's resting place
Pope Francis’ tomb in the Basilica of St. Mary Major has been made with materials from the Italian region of Liguria. It is a simple tomb bearing only the inscription “Franciscus” and a reproduction of the late Pope’s pectoral cross.— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 24, 2025
The tomb is located near the Altar of St.… pic.twitter.com/gltWSJfccb
Final resting place
Pope Francis's will requested simple burial
Pope Francis had wished for a simple burial according to his will from June 29, 2022.
"I wish my last earthly journey to end at this very ancient Marian shrine," he wrote.
Franca Garbaino, the president of the Slate District, in the Ligurian hills, described it as "not a noble stone" but rather as "the people's stone" and one that "gives warmth," according to Vatican News.