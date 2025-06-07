Musk's X partners with Polymarket for crypto-based prediction markets
What's the story
X has announced a strategic partnership with Polymarket, naming the latter as its official prediction market partner.
Launched in 2020, Polymarket is a cryptocurrency-based prediction market that enables users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events.
The collaboration was recently announced, but no specifics were provided about its details or scope.
Product launch
What will the partnership offer?
The partnership between X and Polymarket will result in the launch of "an integrated product to deliver data-driven insights and recommendations."
The predictions from Polymarket will be combined with data from X to provide real-time insights.
This will include live annotations of market moves by Grok and relevant posts on the X platform, as per a press release issued by Polymarket.
CEO statement
Contextualized data-driven insights will be provided to users
Shayne Coplan, the founder and CEO of Polymarket, said in a press release that "Combining Polymarket's accurate, unbiased, and real-time prediction market probabilities with Grok's analysis and X's real-time insights will enable us to provide contextualized data-driven insights to millions of Polymarket users around the world instantaneously."
He added that they are excited about enhancing both X and Polymarket users' ability to make sense of breaking news quickly.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the official post
we’re joining forces with Polymarket as our official prediction market partner@X 🤝 @Polymarket— X (@X) June 6, 2025
Market activity
Users placed over $8 billion in predictions on Polymarket
In a recent period, users placed over $8 billion in predictions on Polymarket covering a range of topics from politics to pop culture.
The announcement of this new partnership comes nearly a year after Polymarket teamed up with AI-powered search engine Perplexity to display news summaries of events.
This was around the same time when Polymarket also partnered with Substack for writers to embed prediction data from its platform into their posts.