Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik was injured while his wife, Vijaya, and a close aide, Deepak Dube, died in a car crash late on Monday. Reports said the SUV they were traveling in met with an accident in Hosakambi village, Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Details Naik was traveling toward Gokarna, car took a short cut

Naik visited the Gante Ganapati temple in Yellapur yesterday morning. After performing pooja there, he left for Gokarna around 7 pm. Not taking the usual road, the vehicle diverted from NH-66, taking a short cut. Since the road was in a dire condition, the driver lost control of the car, reports TOI. Besides Naik, Vijaya, and Dube, three others were also in the car.

Findings Car didn't collide with another, driver lost control: Police

The Toyota Innova Crysta car toppled after hitting a tree and later plunged into a ditch, said reports. Pictures from the site showed how badly damaged the car was — it was caught among bushes. "It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car," a cop told PTI.

Injuries Naik's wife was severely injured in the accident

Additional SP (Karwar region) S Badarinath claimed the accident happened between 7.45 pm and 8 pm, reports IE. "Two people suffered serious injuries — the wife of the minister and an aide. The minister had multiple injuries," he added. The remaining three, Naik's personal guard, his friend, and the car's driver suffered minor injuries. One of them was treated in Ankola and others shifted to Goa.

Treatment PM spoke to Goa CM, latter said Naik is stable

Naik was taken to Goa, about 110 km far from Ankola, for better treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure the minister gets the best treatment. Sawant revealed that Naik is out of danger and there's no need to shift him to Delhi just yet. Two minor surgeries would be performed, he revealed.

Twitter Post He is undergoing treatment in ICU: Sawant

All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik arestable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2021

Aftermath Rajnath Singh will be visiting Goa; Yediyurappa offered condolences