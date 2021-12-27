India How and when can senior citizens get COVID-19 booster dose?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 04:17 pm

Senior citizens will have to provide a medical certificate to show they have a specified co-morbidity to be eligible for the booster dose.

People aged 60 years and above who suffer from certain health conditions will be eligible for an additional or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from January 10. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as COVID-19 cases rise in several Indian states and cities. Here is how senior citizens can get their boosters.

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement has come amid growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus which has forced states to impose fresh restrictions. Several countries have accelerated their booster dose programs in view of Omicron—a heavily mutated and fast-spreading strain which has been detected in over 100 countries. Besides senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers are also eligible for the booster shot.

Details What will beneficiaries need?

Senior citizens will be required to provide a certificate that shows they have one or more specified co-morbidities to be eligible for the booster dose. They can obtain the certificate from a registered medical practitioner and upload it on the Co-WIN portal or carry it to a vaccination center. Experts said the gap between the second dose and booster dose should be 9-12 months.

Conditions Which co-morbidities have been listed?

The list of co-morbidities is expected to be the same as announced by the government at the beginning of the vaccination drive. The conditions listed at that time included a compromised immune system, cancer treatment, organ or tissue transplant surgery, chronic kidney, liver, lung, or cardiovascular disease. Those on immunosuppressant drugs were also eligible for vaccination.

Details No mix-and-match for boosters

The government is unlikely to allow a mix-and-match of vaccines for the booster dose program, reports said. That means the additional dose will be of the same vaccine a person has taken for the primary doses. Several countries are following a mix-and-match policy for boosters but India has shied away from it so far. Further details about roll-out of boosters are being worked out.

Situation COVID-19 situation in India

India reported over 6,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. However, the country saw a massive jump of 37% in its Omicron tally. Cases of the new strain have reached 578, up from 422 on Sunday. So far, 141.7 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India. Separately, the country will start coronavirus vaccination for children aged 15-18 from January 3.