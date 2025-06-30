Wigs, sweaters & style: The fashion magic behind 'Schitt's Creek'

The wardrobe choices in Schitt's Creek were integral in defining the characters and elevating the storytelling. Each outfit was carefully curated to match the character's personality and growth through the series. From Moira's over-the-top ensembles to David's eclectic style, every attire added to the show's magic and humor. Here are five interesting behind-the-scenes facts on how these wardrobe decisions were made.

Wig collection Moira Rose's iconic wigs Moira Rose, played by the brilliant Catherine O'Hara, was famous for her elaborate wig collection. The character had more than 100 wigs, all with their own names and personalities. These were not mere accessories but a staple in Moira's identity. They reflected her mood, and added another layer to her already eccentric character.

Sweater style David Rose's signature sweaters David Rose, played by Dan Levy, also became synonymous with his sweaters. Each one was carefully curated to reflect his fashion-forward yet quirky sensibility. The sweaters were often bold patterned or uniquely designed, which matched David's eccentric personality and added a layer of visual interest to his character.

Fashion journey Alexis Rose's evolution through fashion Alexis Rose's wardrobe also changed a lot over the series, just like her character. Dressed in glamorous outfits worthy of her socialite background, Alexis's sense of style slowly transitioned towards more practical yet stylish outfits as she settled into life in Schitt's Creek. The transformation further emphasized her move from a superficial lifestyle to a more grounded one.

Suit selection Johnny Rose's classic suits Johnny Rose, played by Eugene Levy, never skipped wearing classic suits on the show. These weren't just clothes but a reminder of his business-mindedness and former success as a video store mogul. Each suit perfectly tailored was an indication of how he wanted to keep things professional and dignified despite the family's life facing a 180-degree change. It was a reflection of his optimism and struggle to win back success.