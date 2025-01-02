Summarize Simplifying... In short BTS's J-Hope donated $68K to the families affected by the tragic Jeju Air crash, which resulted in 179 deaths.

The incident has led to South Korea ordering safety inspections for all Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

In response to the tragedy, BTS's agency, BigHit Music, postponed content releases, including an episode of Run Jin with J-Hope and member V's birthday celebrations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

J-Hope's donation will help Jeju air crash victims

BTS's J-Hope donates $68K to families of Jeju crash victims

By Tanvi Gupta 06:28 pm Jan 02, 202506:28 pm

What's the story Jung Ho-seok, popularly known as J-Hope of the world-famous K-pop band BTS, has donated 100 million Korean won (around $68K) to help the families of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash. A flight from Bangkok to South Korea crashed while landing on Sunday, resulting in 179 fatalities. "Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to make this donation to help...as much as I can," he said.

Statement

'My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain'

J-Hope also expressed his condolences. He said, "I offer my deepest condolences and comfort to the bereaved families and everyone affected by this tragedy. My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain." The donation was made via Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. Hope Bridge Secretary-General Shin Hoon thanked J-Hope for his help, assuring him it would be fully delivered to the bereaved families.

Agency response

BTS's agency postponed content release following the tragedy

In the wake of the plane crash, BTS's agency BigHit Music announced a postponement of content planned for release on member Kim Taehyung (V)'s birthday (December 30). The agency extended its condolences to the victims and their loved ones in a statement. They also postponed Episode 16 of Run Jin with J-Hope to next Tuesday in light of the tragic incident.

Crash details

Jeju Air crash: A recap of the tragic incident

On Sunday morning, a Jeju Air flight carrying 175 passengers and six crew members crashed at Muan International Airport, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. The plane, which was attempting to land, skidded off the runway without its landing gear deployed. It collided with a concrete wall and burst into flames. South Korean authorities confirmed that the tragic accident resulted in the deaths of 179 people.

Safety measures

Safety inspections ordered for all Boeing 737-800 aircraft

The Jeju crash is being described as the worst civil aviation disaster in South Korea in decades. Subsequently, South Korean officials have ordered safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's airlines. The Transport Ministry plans to conduct safety inspections of all 101 Boeing 737-800 jetliners operated by the country's airlines and a broader review of safety standards at Jeju Air.