Thane students made to strip for menstruation check; principal arrested

In a shocking incident, the principal and a staff member of a private school in Thane district, Maharashtra , were arrested for allegedly stripping girl students to check if they were menstruating. The incident took place on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in the school's toilet. The police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 and 76 and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Incident fallout How the checks were conducted According to a complaint filed by a parent, students from classes five to 10 were called to the convention hall and shown photos of bloodstains on the toilet floor through a projector. They were then asked if they were menstruating. Those who said yes were asked to give their thumb impressions, while others were taken one by one into the toilet by a woman attendant to check their private parts.

Case progress Case registered against 8 people Based on the complaint, a case was registered against eight people, including the principal, four teachers, the attendant, and two trustees. The arrests were made on Wednesday night. Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane rural) Rahul Zalte said parents protested at the school, demanding action against those involved. "The situation turned tense for a while with the irate parents demanding action," he said.