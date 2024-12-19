Summarize Simplifying... In short James Gunn has dropped 'Legacy' from the title of his upcoming Superman film, stating it gave a retrospective feel, while the movie is about looking forward.

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:06 am Dec 19, 202402:06 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker James Gunn has explained why he decided to change the title of his upcoming Superman movie. Previously announced as Superman: Legacy, the film is now simply called Superman. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Gunn said that despite Superman's decades-long onscreen legacy, he sees this new venture as a stepping stone for the franchise's future, not a reflection of its past.

Title change

'This isn't about looking back...'

Gunn further explained his decision to drop Legacy from the original title, saying it sounded too retrospective. He said, "One of the things was, I thought maybe the title...had a looking back feeling about it, and this isn't about looking back, this is about looking forward." He added that viewers will understand where "Legacy" fits in once they see the movie as it explores Clark's relationship with his script and legacy.

Filmmaking process

Gunn's unique approach to filmmaking and title selection

Gunn also revealed his unique filmmaking approach, which includes a "pre-mortem" session before the shooting starts. This involves bringing all department heads together to discuss potential pitfalls that could lead to the film's failure. He said, "It gives a chance for all the parties involved to speak their mind... Everybody is allowed...to say what they think. And I found it extremely helpful."

Release date

'Superman' is set to hit theaters in July 2025

Gunn's move to simplify the title to Superman is a bold one in Superman film history. While DC's other big superhero, the Caped Crusader has had similar titles such as 1966's Batman, 1989's Batman, and 2022's The Batman, the same hasn't been the case for Superman. The first Superman movie in 1978 was also called Superman: The Movie in some materials. Gunn's Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.