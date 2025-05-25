Dazzling crystals, Gucci saree: Inside Alia's gorgeous Cannes look
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
The actor looked stunning in a nude-hued sequinned saree-inspired drape by Gucci, embellished with the brand's signature GG monogram.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, this look is said to be Gucci's first-ever creation with the iconic Indian silhouette, reported Vogue.
Bhatt's look: A fusion of Indian heritage and modern glamor
Bhatt's ensemble was a beautiful blend of Indian heritage and contemporary glamor.
The outfit comprised a plunging blouse, a straight skirt, and a dupatta-like drape.
The actor opted for minimal makeup and looked dazzling while waving to the photographers.
The ensemble was embellished with stunning Swarovski crystals from head to toe, adding a touch of sparkle and ensuring Bhatt's first Cannes Film Festival becomes memorable.
Bhatt turned heads and how!
Bhatt's beauty look complemented her stunning ensemble
To complement her outfit, Bhatt went for waves that cascaded beautifully down her shoulders.
She also wore a diamond necklace, which added an elegant touch to her overall look, but did not take the focus away from her outfit.
This appearance at Cannes only further solidifies Bhatt's status as a global fashion icon.
When Bhatt spoke about wearing a Gucci-saree
In an interview last year, Bhatt told a news portal, "That's my dream. I am definitely putting that energy out into the universe. I have to pick the right moment."
"It would be a first and it would be incredible to merge the elegance of a saree with Gucci's style," Cosmopolitan quoted her as saying.
The actor, last seen in Jigra, is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.