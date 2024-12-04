Summarize Simplifying... In short The crown twist is a quick, chic hairstyle for shoulder-length curly hair, perfect for both day and night.

Embrace your natural curls by twisting smaller sections and pinning them loosely, and add a touch of sophistication with a well-placed accessory.

Enchanting crown twists for shoulder-length curly hair

By Simran Jeet 03:55 pm Dec 04, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Curly hair is a beautiful canvas for experimentation, thanks to its natural texture and volume. And if you have shoulder-length curls, you're in the sweet spot for one of the most elegant and easy styles: the crown twist. In this article, we'll explore five ways to transform your shoulder-length curly hair into mesmerizing crown twists, perfect for any occasion.

Quick twist

Simplify your morning routine

A good hair day is equal to a great day. For those busy mornings when you need a quick fix, the crown twist is your new best friend. Just grab two sections from each side of your head, give them a twist away from your face, and pin them at the back. Voila! This style takes under five minutes but leaves you looking put-together and ready to conquer the day.

Texture love

Embrace natural texture

Curly hair comes with built-in volume and texture that others often try to emulate with styling tools. Take advantage of this by simply incorporating your curls into the crown twist. Twist smaller sections on each side and pin them back loosely, allowing your curls to naturally frame your face. This approach embraces the natural beauty of your hair without the need for sleek combing.

Accessorize wisely

Add some sparkle

Although minimal accessories are crucial to ensure the hairstyle remains the focal point, a strategically placed accessory can significantly amplify its beauty. After perfecting your crown twist, a thin headband or ribbon woven through it can add a layer of sophistication. Opt for accessories that match your hair color or outfit to effortlessly unify your look.

Evening ready

Night out elegance

Transitioning your daytime look for an evening event is super easy. Amp up the twists at your crown and pin them securely at the back for a polished look. This style adds a touch of sophistication, making it perfect for pairing with evening wear. Leaving a few strands out around your face and curl them softly for a bit of extra glam.

Seasonal twists

Seasonal adaptations

As the seasons change, so do our hair styling needs. In the summer, a tighter, higher-placed crown twist is both practical and fashionable. It keeps hair off our necks with a casual but chic twist. In the winter, looser twists are the way to go. They allow for the addition of a hat or scarf without messing up the hairstyle, combining function and style effortlessly.